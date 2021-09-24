Father accused of abducting his four children arrested

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When they meet on the football field on Saturday, it will be for the first time in seven years. Rivals New Mexico Lobos and the UTEP Miners are both coming off of their first loss of the season. Both teams have a 2-1 record. UTEP suffered defeat two weeks ago at Boise State while the Lobos were shut out last week at nationally-ranked Texas A&M.

Lobos Head Coach Danny Gonzales is expecting a challenge in El Paso. "On offense, they are going to try to pound us into submission," said Gonzales. "They're going to try and run the ball. They're good at it. They're going to be a tough football team. They play football the right way. On defense, they're very similar, maybe not talent-wise to A&M, but structure-wise and physical size. I mean the two inside guys are both 315-pound guys."