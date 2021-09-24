Father accused of abducting his four children arrested

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The man who triggered an Amber Alert on the Navajo Nation on Thursday has been arrested. The FBI says Rumaldo Peshlakai took off with his four children following a dispute with his wife.

Story continues below:

Police officers who responded to the dispute say Peshlakai threatened to hurt them. He later called authorities to give them the location of the children who were unharmed. Peshlakai was arrested in Gallup.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES