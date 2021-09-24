Father accused of abducting his four children arrested

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The man who triggered an Amber Alert on the Navajo Nation on Thursday has been arrested. The FBI says Rumaldo Peshlakai took off with his four children following a dispute with his wife.
Police officers who responded to the dispute say Peshlakai threatened to hurt them. He later called authorities to give them the location of the children who were unharmed. Peshlakai was arrested in Gallup.