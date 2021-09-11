Fate of Sandia Ranch property up for debate

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County wants the community’s opinions on what to do with the Sandia Ranch property. It sits in the north valley near Osuna and Edith.

Neighbors have worked with the county for years developing the land for agricultural uses. However, they found out last year there were other plans including a school, a park, also an open space, and an equestrian center.

There is a meeting on September 22 to talk about proposed uses and improvements to the property. That’s happening at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center at 5 p.m.