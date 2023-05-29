CHIMAYO, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead after a shooting. It happened in Chimayo, authorities stated.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Canada Ancha and El Potrero Road on Sunday night after a report of a shooting. The caller said someone had been shot.

Deputies showed up around 9:48 p.m. They claimed there was a residence with windows shot out and a dead man at the location.

The man was identified as Jerome Chavez, 22, of Chimayo.

Witnesses told officials they were in the garage of the residence and heard gunshots from the driveway. Casings from firearms were found at the scene.

People were inside the home when it happened; they were uninjured even though the home was hit by gunfire.

Authorities are still investigating. If you have any information to give to law enforcement, call Santa Fe County Sheriff’s detectives at 505-428-3720.