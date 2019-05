Copyright by KRQE - All rights reserved

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) - Ruidoso police are investigating a deadly weekend shooting.

Details are limited, but police say they received reports of shots fired Sunday on the 100 block of Glade Drive. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Christopher Williams dead in the middle of the road.

They say he was shot in the abdomen. The 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office Major Crime Unit was called out to investigate.