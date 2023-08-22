DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are looking into a Deming shooting that happened on Monday night. They said it killed one person.

According to Deming Police Department, officers were called to the La Paloma del Sol Apartments on East Birch Street for a shots fired report.

Authorities found one person dead with suspected gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Saul Montes, 34.

A suspect hasn’t been caught, and authorities are asking anyone with information to call Lieutenant J Fetrow or Captain J. Montoya at 575-546-3011.