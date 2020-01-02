Fatal rollover crash in Sandoval County kills teen, injures 1

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- A teenager was killed in a rollover crash on I-25 on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 6:55 a.m. on January 1 on I-25 near mile post 252 by San Felipe Pueblo. New Mexico State Police say 18-year-old Christian Martinez of Rio Rancho was driving a Cadillac when he drove off the roadway and rolled the car.

Martinez died at the scene. A 17-year-old female passenger from Rio Rancho was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to an Albuquerque hospital where her condition is unknown.

Investigators suspect alcohol and improper seatbelt use was a contributing factor in the crash.