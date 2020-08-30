Fatal rollover crash closes EB40 west of Route 66 Casino

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The New Mexico Department of Health published a 21-page document providing guidance on COVID-19. The document entitled, "Policies for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 in New Mexico," is intended as a resource for members of the public, health care providers, and employers who may have general questions about COVID-19 and the proper way to protect against the virus.

The recommendations in the document are based on a combination of CDC guidance, scientific evidence, New Mexico's experience with the disease. The state has adopted a careful approach in its response to the pandemic that underscores the fact there is still limited understanding of the virus and who may be more vulnerable to significant illness and harm. The document will be updated as new information becomes available and will be maintained on the state COVID-19 page.