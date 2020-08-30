Fatal rollover crash closes EB40 west of Route 66 Casino

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – At least one person is dead after a rollover crash involving a semi along Interstate 40. According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened four miles west of Route 66 Casino Saturday night.
Eastbound traffic was closed until about 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. This is a developing story and News 13 will have more updates as they become available.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day