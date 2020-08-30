Fatal rollover crash closes EB40 west of Route 66 Casino

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – At least one person is dead after a rollover crash involving a semi along Interstate 40. According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, it happened four miles west of Route 66 Casino Saturday night.

Eastbound traffic was closed until about 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning. This is a developing story and News 13 will have more updates as they become available.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss