Two crashes on I-40 near Route 66 Casino cause major traffic delays
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Two crashes on I-40 near Route 66 caused traffic delays Thursday, and one of them turned deadly.
One crash happened Thursday afternoon on the eastbound lanes and involved a commercial vehicle. No word on what happened in that crash, but Bernalillo County deputies do say it was fatal.
Another crash occurred Thursday morning on the westbound lanes, sending three people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Trending Stories
News Briefs
- Deputies believe Hobbs couple died in murder-suicide
- State recruiting veterans, disabled to fill seasonal Forest Service jobs
- Presbyterian announces new orthopedics surgery center
- Iron Horse Classic temporarily closes Highway 550 this Saturday
- State Land Office proposes to do away with gender pronouns
Entertainment
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.