Two crashes on I-40 near Route 66 Casino cause major traffic delays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Two crashes on I-40 near Route 66 caused traffic delays Thursday, and one of them turned deadly.

One crash happened Thursday afternoon on the eastbound lanes and involved a commercial vehicle. No word on what happened in that crash, but Bernalillo County deputies do say it was fatal.

Another crash occurred Thursday morning on the westbound lanes, sending three people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.