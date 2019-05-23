New Mexico

Two crashes on I-40 near Route 66 Casino cause major traffic delays

Posted: May 23, 2019 12:46 PM MDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 04:22 PM MDT

Two crashes on I-40 near Route 66 Casino cause major traffic delays

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Two crashes on I-40 near Route 66 caused traffic delays Thursday, and one of them turned deadly. 

One crash happened Thursday afternoon on the eastbound lanes and involved a commercial vehicle. No word on what happened in that crash, but Bernalillo County deputies do say it was fatal. 

Another crash occurred Thursday morning on the westbound lanes, sending three people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  

 

