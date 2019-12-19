Fatal crash on U.S. 550 in Sandoval County under investigation

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Sandoval County.

Police say that on Monday, December 16 they were called to the scene on U.S. 550 near Mile Marker 61 south of Cuba. An initial investigation shows that a 1998 Nissan merged onto the interstate and was struck by a 2007 Peterbilt semi-truck traveling southbound.

The driver of the Nissan, 17-year-old Adrianna Cordova of Cuba sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle sustained critical injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Both parties were wearing seatbelts and alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The incident is still under investigation.