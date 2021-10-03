Fatal crash involving semi under investigation by Clovis police

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another perfect October day here in New Mexico for the many events going on this weekend. Temperatures warmed into the middle 70s for Albuquerque and low 80s across southern NM under partly cloudy skies. High pressure arrives briefly overnight into Monday bringing warmer temperatures with abundant sunshine. Highs will reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for the metro to start the week. No issues with Balloon Fiesta as of yet but changes are coming midweek.

A trough with a series of storms will develop along the west coast over the next 7-10 days keeping New Mexico right on the fringe of some active weather. It looks like the state avoids most of the heavy rain (with the exception of far west and northwest NM) but not the wind! Some powerful wind gusts will arrive the latter half of the week into next week as a strong jet stream moves right over us. This may have impacts for the balloons taking off at this time.