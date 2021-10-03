Fatal crash involving semi under investigation by Clovis police

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police are investigating a fatal crash that involved a car and a semi-truck that left one person dead. Investigators say that a 1997 Lincoln Town Car had driven under the trailer being towed by the semi-truck.
The Lincoln was going at a speed that caused the top of the car to be sheered off. The driver of the Lincoln, 37-year-old Clifford Baca, died. The female passenger is in intensive care in Lubbock, TX, where she is being treated for head trauma.