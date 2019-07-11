Fatal crash closes NM 128 near Jal

JAL, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Police have shut down NM 128 following a fatal crash near Jal.

NMSP say a crash with multiple fatalities has closed NM 128 from milepost 55 to milepost 59 Thursday morning. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Willis Road and westbound traffic is being diverted to Dollar Hide Road.

A Crash Reconstruction Unit is responding to the scene. Commuters should expect delays in the area and are asked to drive safely.

KRQE News 13 will update as details are made available.