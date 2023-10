BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — A fatal crash has impacted the interstate on Sunday.

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), a crash took place on eastbound I-40 near the 175 mile marker. One person died, and eastbound I-40 is closed at the Carnuel exit, which is around the 170 mile marker.

Details are limited, but if more information is released, it will be added to this article.