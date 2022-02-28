(Stacker) – From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

#33. San Juan County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -5,856

— #3,103 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.6%

— #23 among counties in New Mexico, #2,242 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 121,661

— #5 largest county in New Mexico, #520 largest county nationwide

#32. San Miguel County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,120

— #2,856 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.2%

— #27 among counties in New Mexico, #2,632 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 27,201

— #16 largest county in New Mexico, #1,520 largest county nationwide

#31. Grant County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,521

— #2,720 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.1%

— #24 among counties in New Mexico, #2,319 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 28,185

— #15 largest county in New Mexico, #1,488 largest county nationwide

#30. Colfax County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,440

— #2,695 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -10.4%

— #30 among counties in New Mexico, #2,868 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 12,387

— #24 largest county in New Mexico, #2,249 largest county nationwide

#29. Torrance County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,422

— #2,692 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.6%

— #29 among counties in New Mexico, #2,744 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 15,045

— #23 largest county in New Mexico, #2,083 largest county nationwide

#28. Socorro County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,369

— #2,669 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.6%

— #28 among counties in New Mexico, #2,661 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 16,595

— #22 largest county in New Mexico, #1,997 largest county nationwide

#27. Hidalgo County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -786

— #2,394 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -15.8%

— #32 among counties in New Mexico, #3,053 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 4,178

— #29 largest county in New Mexico, #2,875 largest county nationwide

#26. Mora County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -734

— #2,361 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -14.9%

— #31 among counties in New Mexico, #3,035 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 4,189

— #28 largest county in New Mexico, #2,874 largest county nationwide

#25. Sierra County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -362

— #2,009 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.0%

— #21 among counties in New Mexico, #2,018 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 11,576

— #25 largest county in New Mexico, #2,310 largest county nationwide

#24. Union County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -309

— #1,948 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.0%

— #26 among counties in New Mexico, #2,606 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 4,079

— #30 largest county in New Mexico, #2,882 largest county nationwide

#23. Harding County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -286

— #1,922 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -30.3%

— #33 among counties in New Mexico, #3,140 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 657

— #33 largest county in New Mexico, #3,130 largest county nationwide

#22. Quay County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -256

— #1,888 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.8%

— #20 among counties in New Mexico, #1,995 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 8,746

— #26 largest county in New Mexico, #2,505 largest county nationwide

#21. Guadalupe County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -246

— #1,876 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.2%

— #25 among counties in New Mexico, #2,340 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 4,452

— #27 largest county in New Mexico, #2,860 largest county nationwide

#20. Lincoln County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -233

— #1,860 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.1%

— #18 among counties in New Mexico, #1,743 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 20,269

— #19 largest county in New Mexico, #1,802 largest county nationwide

#19. Roosevelt County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -181

— #1,789 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.9%

— #17 among counties in New Mexico, #1,706 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 19,191

— #21 largest county in New Mexico, #1,861 largest county nationwide

#18. De Baca County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -74

— #1,653 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.2%

— #22 among counties in New Mexico, #2,186 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 1,698

— #32 largest county in New Mexico, #3,066 largest county nationwide

#17. Catron County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -73

— #1,651 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.0%

— #19 among counties in New Mexico, #1,876 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 3,579

— #31 largest county in New Mexico, #2,915 largest county nationwide

#16. Cibola County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -7

— #1,571 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 0.0%

— #16 among counties in New Mexico, #1,566 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 27,172

— #17 largest county in New Mexico, #1,522 largest county nationwide

#15. Rio Arriba County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 168

— #1,424 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.4%

— #15 among counties in New Mexico, #1,504 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 40,363

— #13 largest county in New Mexico, #1,178 largest county nationwide

#14. Luna County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 175

— #1,414 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.7%

— #14 among counties in New Mexico, #1,468 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 25,427

— #18 largest county in New Mexico, #1,583 largest county nationwide

#13. Chaves County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 889

— #1,108 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.4%

— #13 among counties in New Mexico, #1,381 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 65,157

— #10 largest county in New Mexico, #828 largest county nationwide

#12. Los Alamos County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,328

— #1,006 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.3%

— #7 among counties in New Mexico, #741 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 19,419

— #20 largest county in New Mexico, #1,853 largest county nationwide

#11. Curry County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,506

— #973 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.2%

— #10 among counties in New Mexico, #1,120 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 48,430

— #12 largest county in New Mexico, #1,014 largest county nationwide

#10. Valencia County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,651

— #953 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.2%

— #12 among counties in New Mexico, #1,266 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 76,205

— #6 largest county in New Mexico, #736 largest county nationwide

#9. Taos County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,915

— #915 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.9%

— #8 among counties in New Mexico, #855 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 34,489

— #14 largest county in New Mexico, #1,313 largest county nationwide

#8. McKinley County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,239

— #861 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.2%

— #11 among counties in New Mexico, #1,131 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 72,902

— #8 largest county in New Mexico, #756 largest county nationwide

#7. Otero County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 5,057

— #624 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.1%

— #6 among counties in New Mexico, #692 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 67,839

— #9 largest county in New Mexico, #789 largest county nationwide

#6. Eddy County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 9,649

— #492 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.3%

— #3 among counties in New Mexico, #225 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 62,314

— #11 largest county in New Mexico, #856 largest county nationwide

#5. Lea County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 11,952

— #434 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +19.1%

— #2 among counties in New Mexico, #209 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 74,455

— #7 largest county in New Mexico, #744 largest county nationwide

#4. Santa Fe County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 13,121

— #419 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.3%

— #4 among counties in New Mexico, #602 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 154,823

— #3 largest county in New Mexico, #436 largest county nationwide

#3. Dona Ana County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 17,891

— #350 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.9%

— #5 among counties in New Mexico, #623 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 219,561

— #2 largest county in New Mexico, #314 largest county nationwide

#2. Sandoval County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 24,571

— #288 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +19.8%

— #1 among counties in New Mexico, #195 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 148,834

— #4 largest county in New Mexico, #449 largest county nationwide

#1. Bernalillo County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 29,563

— #251 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.6%

— #9 among counties in New Mexico, #976 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 676,444

— #1 largest county in New Mexico, #100 largest county nationwide