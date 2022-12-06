LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos County is providing sand to fill farolitos this holiday season. The Traffic and Streets Division has placed the sand at four locations in the county.
- North Road by Pueblo Road Crossing
- Deer Trap on Barranca Mesa
- Soccer Field parking lot on North Mesa
- The parking lot by the transfer station in White Rock
The sand will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Places to see luminarias/farolitos in New Mexico:
- Bonfires on Bent Street on December 10 in Taos, N.M.
- Canyon Road Farolito Walk on December 24 in Santa Fe, N.M.
- Elephant Butte Luminaria Beachwalk & Floating Lights Parade on December 10 at Elephant Butte Lake State Park.
- Old Town on December 24 in Albuquerque, N.M.