LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos County is providing sand to fill farolitos this holiday season. The Traffic and Streets Division has placed the sand at four locations in the county.

North Road by Pueblo Road Crossing

Deer Trap on Barranca Mesa

Soccer Field parking lot on North Mesa

The parking lot by the transfer station in White Rock

The sand will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

