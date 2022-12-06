LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos County is providing sand to fill farolitos this holiday season. The Traffic and Streets Division has placed the sand at four locations in the county.

  • North Road by Pueblo Road Crossing
  • Deer Trap on Barranca Mesa
  • Soccer Field parking lot on North Mesa
  • The parking lot by the transfer station in White Rock

The sand will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

