Farmington woman convicted of child abuse sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison

Warning: The above video may contain disturbing or offensive images.

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman convicted of child abuse in Farmington was sentenced Wednesday to seven and a half years in prison. Dallas Baron was convicted of child abuse, battery and contributing to the delinquency on a minor after videos surfaced of her and another woman abusing an eight-year-old boy who had down syndrome.

“No child should be subjected to abuse by a caretaker,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas in a press release. “My office will continue to seek justice for the most vulnerable New Mexicans who are unable to protect themselves.”

The two were seen throwing things at the child, teaching him to smoke from a bong and pushing him down. The other woman in the video, Lindsey Moss was sentenced to five years supervised probation.

The cases were prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Christopher Spinner in collaboration with Special Assistant Attorneys General Mark Probasco and Zach Jones.

