Farmington summit aimed at helping women in their careers

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The upcoming Four Corners Professional Women’s Summit is focused on helping women with their careers. The annual event held October 28 in Farmington is a place to network while also receiving training and development.

Guest speakers include several local leaders and Christina Erteszek, who founded the successful Olga undergarments empire. “We want people coming away feeling inspired, also that they have gained some kind of knowledge, talking about leadership, different kinds of leadership, how these different speakers have overcome adversity and how they’ve gotten to the place they are in their careers,” said Jamie Church, with the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

A limited number of free tickets are available for high school and college students to help them find mentors. The deadline to register is October 15. For more information or to register, visit professionalwomens-summit.com.

