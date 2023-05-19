FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – There is now a fund to help the victims of this week’s mass shooting in Farmington. The San Juan Medical Foundation has established the “Farmington Strong” fund.

The money will go directly to help those affected by the tragedy. Donations can be made online, in person at 730 S. Lake St. in Farmington, or through the mail at PO Box 110 Farmington, NM 87499. Those writing a check should put “Farmington Strong” in the memo line.