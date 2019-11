FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Sears store in New Mexico is closing its doors.

The Sears at the Animas Mall in Farmington is one of 96 set to close in February. The locations at Cottonwood Mall, Coronado Center, and Santa Fe, along with K-Mart on Carlisle have already closed.

Liquidation sales are expected to begin on December 2.