FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police are expected to provide another update on the investigation into a mass shooting Monday. Three victims were killed, six people were wounded and the shooter was killed by police. Investigators are slated to hold a news conference with new updates on the case at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Coverage is expected to begin around 2 p.m.

Police identified the victims, the shooter and officers wounded in the shooting during a Tuesday news conference. Shirley Voita, 79, Melody Ivie, 73, and Gwendolyn Schofield, 97, were killed in the shooting. A mother and daughter, Schofield and Ivie were pronounced dead on scene while Voita died at the hospital.

Six other people who were wounded in the shooting have since been treated and released from the hospital. They include Farmington Police Sergeant Rachel Discenza who was shot in the groin, and New Mexico State Police officer Andreas Stamatiadas. All of the wounded are recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter has been identified as 18-year-old Beau Wilson, a Farmington High School student. Police believe he was randomly targeting people driving through a roughly quarter-mile stretch of a neighborhood along N. Dustin Road in Farmington. More than 150 shell casings were found in the neighborhood where police say at least six vehicles and three homes were shot in the course of crime.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.