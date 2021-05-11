Farmington Police shoot, wound armed man

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police shot and wounded a man they say pointed a gun at them. Officers responded Monday to reports of someone firing a gun downtown, prompting them to order the area to shelter in place.

After pulling images of two men from nearby security cameras, they got a report of more shots fired near Animas and Orchard. “Officers responded down there and confronted an individual, who did produce a weapon and pointed it at one of our officers. At that time our officers opened fire,” said Farmington Police Department Chief Steve Hebbe.

Four officers opened fire. The suspect is being treated at the hospital but no officers were hurt. The chief says the man’s name is not being released until they notify the next of kin. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the shooting.

Farmington Police says anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 505-334-6107.