FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington police are trying to find victims of a string of auto burglaries.

Officers first received word of the break-ins on Jan. 2 after someone saw a man getting into unlocked vehicles. Police later arrested 28-year-old Kory Galbraith and recovered a load of stolen items.

They say some of the items weren’t tied to any reported burglaries. If you believe you had belongings stolen from your car between Dec. 1 and Jan. 2, call police.