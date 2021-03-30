Farmington Police: Scammers target woman with fake kidnapping

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) –  Farmington Police say a phone call about a woman’s kidnapped daughter, turned out to be a scam. The woman answered the phone thinking it was her daughter because it displayed her phone number.

Police say a female voice came on saying “Mom, they’ve got me. They’re going to hurt me,” and then a man’s voice demanding she sends $10,000. The woman sent some money to a Mexican address but later learned her daughter was safe. Police say if you get a call like this, contact them at 505-599-1053.

