FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police have released video showing the moments leading up to officers firing on a suspect. Farmington Police say officers spotted the man sitting in a pickup in a parking lot last month. They recognized him as 21-year-old Charlie Thompson who was wanted for pointing a gun at two teens in March and pistol-whipping one of them.

When they tried to confront him, they say Thompson jumped out of the car and ran. Officers caught up to him in a residential area on Yucca Avenue where they repeatedly ordered him to drop his gun, but he refused. He walked backward facing the officers, holding the gun, then lifted it toward him.

Two officers opened fire killing Thompson. No one else was hurt.