Farmington police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Video has been released of the moments leading up to a deadly police shooting in Farmington. Officers were trying to break up a domestic violence situation in a couple’s backyard when everything took a scary turn.

San Juan County Sheriff’s deputies could see a woman and a man fighting in the backyard of a home as they flew over in a helicopter. “Looks like someone might be being held,” one deputy says in the video.

Moments later three Farmington police officers approach the house. Knowing that the couple is in the backyard, the officers cautiously run around the house.

Once they have the 58-year-old suspect in view, the situation escalates. The officers demand the man drop his weapon, gunshots were fired and then the suspect Norbert Beyet collapses.

Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said the department completed their internal review of the deadly shooting and says the “officer’s actions were within policy and training.”

A search of Beyet’s online criminal record show a domestic violence arrest five years ago. That charge was dismissed after he completed a domestic violence program.