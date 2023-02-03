FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington Police officer was injured after a vehicle reversed into him. Thursday night, officers responded to a fight near Elm and Dekalb St., when they arrived on scene officers say they noticed a suspicious vehicle and tried to approach it.

Police say the vehicle reversed into the officer, pinning him against another vehicle, and fled the scene. Officers say the driver later crashed the vehicle and was arrested for DWI. Police say the pinned officer was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating the incident.