FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead at a home.

Police received a call on Dec. 13 around 10:20 a.m. about an individual who was found dead at a home in the Westland Park area. The 34-year-old woman was identified as a Farmington resident.

The Farmington Police Department urges anyone with information to contact the

dedicated detective line at 505-599-1005.