FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department says due to two school threats circulating on social media, there will be an increased law enforcement presence at Tuesday’s Farmington High School graduation, Wednesday’s Rocinate High School graduation and Thursday’s Piedra Vista High School graduation.

FPD says one threat was made against a local elementary school on Monday, May 15. Police say a juvenile suspect was identified in the threats and police are working to prosecute the juvenile. FPD says a second threat was made Tuesday, May 16. They say the threat did not target a specific school, but a specific doctor. Police say their investigation determined the doctor is not in the Farmington area and thee threat is not targeting the community. Police say due to the threats and recent shooting where four people were killed, including the shooter, and at least six others were wounded; there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the upcoming graduations.