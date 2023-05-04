FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department has identified a body found near a water-filled ditch just north of the roadway Wednesday afternoon. They said the man was identified as 64-year-old Ervin Foster who had been reported missing Tuesday.

Police said his death does not appear to be suspicious. They are working with the Office of the Medical Investigator to determine Foster’s cause of death. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigations Tip Line at 505-599-1068.