Farmington Police Dept. officer-involved shooting prompts investigation

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Police and other law enforcement personnel are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead on Thursday.

The Farmington Police Department reports dispatch received a call around 6:12 p.m. saying a man was threatening people with a gun in the around the 2800 block of Rio Vista Ct. Officers from Farmington Police as well as the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office helicopter responded to the area.

Police say FPD officers were confronted with a weapon and when it was pointed at the officers, one officer fired. The male subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident. FPD, SJCSO detectives, and NMSP are investigating the incident.

This investigation remains ongoing. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.