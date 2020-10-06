Farmington Police Department introduces new ‘pawficer’

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farming Police Department is introducing its newest recruit. Meet Baxter, whose job description is ‘paw-ficer.’ The department says Baxter was living the hard life on the streets before a run-in with the police put him on the right path. After finishing academy training, he is going around to each department to learn about different aspects of law enforcement.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss