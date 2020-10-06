Farmington Police Department introduces new ‘pawficer’

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farming Police Department is introducing its newest recruit. Meet Baxter, whose job description is ‘paw-ficer.’ The department says Baxter was living the hard life on the streets before a run-in with the police put him on the right path. After finishing academy training, he is going around to each department to learn about different aspects of law enforcement.
