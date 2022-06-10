FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – On June 3, the Farmington City Council voted to purchase a new property for the location of the new police station. The location is 7.62 acres of property at 5750 Bloomfield Hwy. The building used to be the home of Hilcorp San Juan, LP.

According to a City of Farmington press release, the purchase is over a decade in the making. Over the past eight years, the current police station at 900 Municipal Dr. has gone through several modifications to keep up with growth demands. It was, however, deemed inadequate to meet current needs.

The release states the new location will allow for increased communication and cooperation between divisions, being located in the same building. The central location will also allow citizens easy access from U.S. Highway 64 and Browning Parkway as well as be in close proximity to the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.

The city will be purchasing the property for $3 million and will need an additional $2 million to $3 million in alterations to construct the facilities needed for a police station like an evidence room, bulletproof glass, and an armory.

According to the release, the transition to the new location will take a while to complete as the project must start with a space analysis before moving to an engineering design.