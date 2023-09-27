FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department is cracking down on street racing in the city. Over the past two weekends, the department conducted and operation to help curb the problem.

In total, the department says it issued 83 citations and made seven arrests. According to Chief of Police Steve Hebbe, the areas with the greatest problems are along Main St. and 20th St. The department says they are concerned the racing could spill over into smaller side streets if they don’t intervene.