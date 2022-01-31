FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington police say they’re seeing an overall decrease in crime over the last five years. The chief told the city council last week offers are seeing a 20% drop in robberies and a 29% decrease in shoplifting.

Burglaries are also down 53% from 2017. The chief says the department has been working to better support victims of crime and keep them involved in the court process, which has helped increase the number of convictions for violent crime.

He hopes that has had something to do with the improved numbers. Like other departments across the state, Farmington police are working to increase the number of officers on the streets.