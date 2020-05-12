Farmington Police bomb squad showcases technology, equipment in new video

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department is teaching students about the bomb squad in its latest video.

“So now Officer Lilly White has secured the pipe bomb with the robot. He’s going to drop it into a thing we call a frag bag, it’s made of kevlar and it will help absorb the effects of an explosion,” said Sergeant Richard Gibbons of FPD.

Sergeant Gibbons shows how the bomb squad would pick up and secure the pipe bomb using one of two robots. They also showcase a larger robot nicknames Woody that can pick up larger items.

The sergeant then shows everything from the suits they wear, to what is called the ‘total containment vessel.’ They use the large cylinder to detonate explosives. The video is part of a series to teach kids at home more about the department.

