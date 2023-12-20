FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its investigation of the death of a 36-year-old man. Police say they found the man unresponsive in a hotel room on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 19, just before 9 p.m.

The police are withholding the identity of the man until his family members have been notified. The department says, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and all those affected by this profound loss.”

Anyone with information regarding the man’s death is asked to call the Farmington detectives at (505) 599-1005.