Farmington Museum hosts exhibits on pro-football hall of fame, women’s fashion

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – With the governor giving museums the green light to reopen over the weekend, one New Mexico museum hot the ground running. The Farmington Museum welcomed visitors on Saturday, highlighting two exhibits, one called ‘Gridiron Glory’ featuring memorabilia from the pro-football hall of fame.

The other is called ‘Inside Out’ and takes museum-goers through the history of women’s fashion, as well as how it shaped and was shaped by social movements. The museum is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The museum says donations are welcomed and some touring exhibits require an entrance fee.

