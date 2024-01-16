FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – An exhibition about surviving various environments is coming to the Farmington Museum. Survival: The exhibition is letting families answer the question, how would we survive?

There are eight unique survival zones from the high mountains, extreme cold, rainforest, and open water. Museum officials say each survival zone combines STEM concepts with hands-on challenges teaching kids and adults the science behind key survival tactics. An optional addition called the Adventure Zone features a zip line and rope course for families to check out.

The exhibition will run from February 3 until May 4. Tickets are $12 per person and for more information visit Farmington’s Museum’s website.