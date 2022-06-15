FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of a man whose body was found. On June 13, around 8 p.m. police responded to a report of a man in the water near the 2900 block of La Habra Street.

FPD says officers found the body of the man near a bypass bridge along a canal. The identity of the man has not been released. Police say the death and what lead to it are being investigated and more information will be released when it becomes available. FPD is encouraging anyone with information to contact them at (505) 599-1068.