Farmington man arrested after allegedly shooting guns from his house

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington police are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night. Multiple calls from residents in the area of 16th St. and Farmington Avenue of shots fired were reported.

Officials say once police arrived, they learned 60-year-old Jack Pryor was experiencing a crisis and firing rounds from several different guns in the front and back yards and the inside of his home. Officers set up a perimeter of the area and the SWAT team responded.

While trying to communicate with the man, he fired a single shot in the direction of a SWAT vehicle. No one was injured by the shot. Police spoke with the man until he was arrested peacefully. He was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center for treatment. Detectives are still investigating the incident.