Farmington man arrested after allegedly shooting guns from his house

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Four Corners Regional Airport (image courtesy City of Farmington)

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington police are investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night. Multiple calls from residents in the area of 16th St. and Farmington Avenue of shots fired were reported.

Officials say once police arrived, they learned 60-year-old Jack Pryor was experiencing a crisis and firing rounds from several different guns in the front and back yards and the inside of his home. Officers set up a perimeter of the area and the SWAT team responded.

While trying to communicate with the man, he fired a single shot in the direction of a SWAT vehicle. No one was injured by the shot. Police spoke with the man until he was arrested peacefully. He was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center for treatment. Detectives are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss