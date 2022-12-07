ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been charged for sex crimes. A jury indicted him on November 9, according to the Department of Justice.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, District of New Mexico, Willard Dedios, 59, of Farmington, was charged with the production of child pornography and sexual abuse of an incapacitated person.

Dedios is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a minor while they were incapacitated and photographing them during the abuse.

If convicted, he will face 15 to 30 years in prison for the pornography charge and up to life in prison for the sexual abuse charge.

The FBI and the Jicarilla Apache Police Department investigated this case, and Dedios’ next court date is scheduled for February 6, 2023.