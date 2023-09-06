FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – After Navajo Nation Police tied 40-year-old Ulrick Bruce Canyon to a house fire, federal prosecutors have now charged Canyon with arson.

On August 28, 2023, Navajo Nation Police responded to a fire at Indian Service Route 5081. According to the criminal complaint filed in federal court, police saw Canyon pushing a wheelbarrow full of clothes down the road leading away from the fire.

When questioned, Canyon admitted to starting the fire with a match, Navajo Nation Police say. Two others resided in the home with Canyon but were not at home when the fire happened. They reportedly told police that Canyon may have been involved in drug use and drinking.

Until proven guilty, Canyon is considered innocent. But if convicted, Canyon faces up to life in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.