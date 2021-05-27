Farmington implements water shortage advisory, urges residents to reduce use

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Farmington is asking residents to reduce their water use by 10%. The Farmington City Council voted to implement a water shortage advisory starting on June 1 and will remain in place until further notice.
According to a press release from the City of Farmington, the water advisory comes amid the recent drought conditions. Lake Farmington is the city’s public drinking water system and is supplies from surface water from the Animas and San Juan Rivers.
While Lake Farmington is reportedly at 100% of its capacity, the city’s community works director told the council that stream flow is at a fraction of what it should be. Additionally, the City reports that continuing drought conditions and a lack of snowpack from last winter will prevent the city from replenishing its water supply.
Residents are being asked to voluntarily reduce their water consumption by doing the following:
- Landscape or law watering should be limited to reduce overall water usage by a minimum of 10%
- Landscape or lawn watering with automated sprinkler systems between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. is discouraged. It is also discouraged to landscape or use manual sprinkler systems between noon and 4 p.m.
- Watering in the early morning is recommended to avoid excess evaporation and discourage fungus growth. Lawns should be aerated to improve absorptions. Watering should also be done when it is required.
- Sprinkler systems should be shut off when it’s raining.
- The installation of new landscaping is discouraged and if any new plant material is installed use only drought resistant or low water use plants. Mulch should be placed around all existing plants, trees, shrubs, or flower gardens to hold moisture in the soil.
- Washing hard surfaces like parking lots, driveways, or sidewalks is discouraged
- Indoor and outdoor leaks should be repaired immediately
- Restaurants should be encouraged to provide water to customers only upon request
- Car washing at residences is discouraged. Hoses used for landscape watering, car washing or other uses should have shut-off nozzle.
- Water users are encouraged to replace old plumbing fixtures with low flow fixtures
- Water users are encouraged to take shorter showers and to not let the water run continuously while brushing teeth or shaving and to flush only when necessary
- Appliances that use water like dishwashers and clothes washers should only be run with full loads
- Hot water heaters should b insulated, with temperatures set appropriately and partially drained once a year