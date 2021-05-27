Farmington implements water shortage advisory, urges residents to reduce use

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Farmington is asking residents to reduce their water use by 10%. The Farmington City Council voted to implement a water shortage advisory starting on June 1 and will remain in place until further notice.

According to a press release from the City of Farmington, the water advisory comes amid the recent drought conditions. Lake Farmington is the city’s public drinking water system and is supplies from surface water from the Animas and San Juan Rivers.

While Lake Farmington is reportedly at 100% of its capacity, the city’s community works director told the council that stream flow is at a fraction of what it should be. Additionally, the City reports that continuing drought conditions and a lack of snowpack from last winter will prevent the city from replenishing its water supply.

Residents are being asked to voluntarily reduce their water consumption by doing the following: