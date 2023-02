FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Early Friday afternoon on Feb. 17, Farmington High School went under an emergency lockdown. The lockdown took place due to reports of a weapon on campus. The lockdown began at 12:20 p.m.

The Farmington Police Department conducted a sweep of the school and did not find any weapons on the campus. Once the school was cleared by police, Farmington Municipal Schools lifted the lockdown. The lockdown was lifted at 1:25 p.m.