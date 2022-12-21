FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Farmington first responders are making progress on their 3,000-mile trek across the Atlantic Ocean. Retired Sheriff’s Sergeant Mike Hogue, Captain Mark Pfetzer, and Lieutenant Jarrod Slindee embarked on the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge on December 12.

Their latest Facebook update, posted Wednesday, says they have traveled nearly 900 miles so far. The team is in good spirits but has encountered some rough seas. They say they even had a group of dolphins get so close, they had to stop rowing to avoid hitting them.