Farmington Fire Department halts issuance of burn permits

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to current drought conditions, as of Saturday, May 15, the Farmington Fire Department will no be issuing any burn permits until further notice. The department states that the public can expect additional restrictions ahead of the summer if conditions continue to worsen.

“We’ve been carefully monitoring the ongoing drought and evaluating the 30 and 60-day weather outlook as it relates to the threat of the wildland,” said acting Farmington Fire Chief Robert Sterrett in a press release. “The City of Farmington and San Juan County is currently in exceptional drought. Unfortunately, little if any relief is in the forecast, and conditions are expected to worsen this month and into June.”

As New Mexico remains in extreme drought, the Bureau of Reclamation warned in April that a heavy monsoon season would be the state’s only saving grace, however, the odds of that remain slim. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the majority of New Mexico is facing extreme to exceptional drought.