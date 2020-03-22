Farmington Fire Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Fire Department announced Saturday an employee had tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to the fire department, the infected individual is self-quarantining as instructed in the New Mexico Department of Health’s guidelines. The FFD is working in accordance with the CDC and New Mexico Department of Health regarding when the individual will be able to return to work as well as consulting with the New Mexico Epidemiology Office to determine if other employees and citizens had been exposed. After an investigation, the epidemiology department determined no other employees were exposed, and no members of the public were exposed during this employee’s course of work.
