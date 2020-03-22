Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

Farmington Fire Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

.

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington Fire Department announced Saturday an employee had tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the fire department, the infected individual is self-quarantining as instructed in the New Mexico Department of Health’s guidelines. The FFD is working in accordance with the CDC and New Mexico Department of Health regarding when the individual will be able to return to work as well as consulting with the New Mexico Epidemiology Office to determine if other employees and citizens had been exposed. After an investigation, the epidemiology department determined no other employees were exposed, and no members of the public were exposed during this employee’s course of work.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞