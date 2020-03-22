Farmington Fire Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - On Saturday, the State Aging and Long-Term Services Department announced a partnership with Bernalillo County's Department of Behavioral Health services to get much-needed supplies and food to homebound seniors and disabled people.

On Monday, March 23 at 8 a.m., the drive's first site at the South Valley Multi-Purpose center will be operational. The center is located at 2008 Larrazolo Rd SW and will be accepting donations Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All donations collected will be sanitized and then distributed by state employees and volunteers across Bernalillo County for homebound individuals.