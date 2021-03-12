Farmington fire chief announces retirement

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The Farmington fire chief announced his retirement on Friday. Chief David Burke will work as fire chief of the Farmington Fire Department until the end of the month.

According to a City of Farmington press release, Chief Burke joined the department back in 1997 after serving for 10 years as a firefighter and paramedic in Durango. City Manager Rob Mayes has appointed Deputy Chief Robert Sterrett as acting chief.

Sterrett will assume the role of fire chief on April 1. He has been with the department since August of 2005. He’s held the positions of firefighter, engineer, lieutenant, captain, and support services chief.