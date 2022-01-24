Farmington family seeks help from community after string of tragedies

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico family is dealing with a string of bad luck. Now, they’re left to clean up the ashes after a fire destroyed their home.

It’s been a difficult year for Heather Sullivan and her family. Her grandmother’s passing left Sullivan’s aunt, Cathy Cupps, in a financial bind. “She’s on just social security so it’s hard to make ends meet. It’s kind of where my dad has been stepping in and pretty much financially supporting her where she needs it,” said Sullivan.

However, on Sunday, Jan. 16, Sullivan’s father, David Cupps, died suddenly and in the midst of great mourning, tragedy struck again. “And three days later, my grandmother’s house burned down,” said Sullivan.

The house where Sullivan’s Aunt Cathy lived with her 16-year-old grandson Malachi was reduced to a shell with the inside completely destroyed by the flames. “With the financial struggles, she let her home owner’s insurance lapse,” said Sullivan.

Now, Sullivan has started a GoFundMe page to help get her aunt and cousin back on their feet. They’re hoping to raise $20,000 and so far, they’ve raised a little more than $800.

“There’s no financial way to tear the structure down, to rebuilt, she doesn’t have a place to live right now,” said Sullivan. While they’re grateful for any help they receive, Sullivan says nothing will bring back the memories made in her grandmother’s home.

“That’s the biggest loss I think is just the memories,” said Sullivan. Sullivan is also asking for clothing donations for her aunt and cousin.

For more information on how to help the family, visit Heather Sullivan’s GoFundMe page.