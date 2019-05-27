New Mexico

Farmington examines whether it can ban mini-liquor bottles

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) - The Farmington city attorney is looking into whether the city can ban the sale of mini-liquor bottles. According to the Farmington Daily Times, the city's mayor wants them banned in order to reduce littering.

It comes following a Farmington resident who showed up at a city council meeting with a bag full of miniature liquor bottles he had picked up on his walk to Ladera Elementary School.

A similar Ban has already been proposed in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, however, both cities were sued.

 

 

