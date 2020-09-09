Farmington enacts stage one water shortage advisory

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – During Tuesday night’s Farmington City Council meeting, a resolution was passed that enacts a stage one water shortage advisory that urges residents to reduce water usage by 10%. The advisory goes into effect on Wednesday, September 9 and will remain in place until further notice.

The advisory comes as a result of recent drought conditions and as Lake Farmington, the city’s public drinking water system, is supplied by surface water from the Animas and San Juan Rivers. The City of Farmington reports that the lake is currently at 97.98% of its capacity however, low stream flows, the expected continuing drought conditions, and low snow pack prevents the city’s water supply from being replenished.

The City of Farmington is asking residents to voluntarily reduce water consumption in order to preserve the water in storage by doing the following:

Landscape or water lawns in a manner that reduces water usage by at least 10%. Watering lawns with automated sprinkler systems between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and watering with manual sprinklers between noon and 4 p.m. is discouraged

Water early in the morning to avoid excess evaporation and discourage fungus growth; aerate lawns to improve absorption.

Only water lawns when it is needed

Shut off sprinkler systems when it’s raining

Installation of new landscaping is discouraged

Use drought-resistant or low-water-use plants and place mulch around existing plants, shrubs, trees, or flower gardens to hold moisture in soil

Washing hard surfaces such as parking lots, driveways, or sidewalks is discouraged

Repair indoor and outdoor leaks immediately when discovered

Restaurants are encouraged to provide water to customers only upon request

Car washing at residences is discouraged

All hoses used for landscape watering should be equipped with shut off nozzle.

Replace old plumbing fixtures with low flow fixtures

Take shorter showers, don’t let water run continuously while brushing teeth, or shaving and flush only when necessary

Run appliances such as dishwashers and clothes washers only with full loads

Insulate hot water heaters and set temperature appropriately; partially drain once a year

Additional tips on reducing water consumption can be found at fmtn.org/drought.

